WEST BURLINGTON – Learn how to use local produce to create savory fall dishes, such as soup and roasted squash, at the Bradford County Library on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.
Stephani Wallen, owner of Woodland Farm, will share how you can make the most of this county’s farming abundance. She will utilize food foraged from the woods, grown from the soil of local farms, and raised by people you know. This program is for anyone who enjoys food! Sample some tasty food and take home recipes to try with your family. Come celebrate the fantastic fall season and all the farmers’ hard work at this cooking event.
Spots are limited; call us at (570) 297-2436 to reserve your spot.
The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, one quarter mile west of the town of Burlington. This program is free and open to the public.
