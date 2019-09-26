FREE COMMUNITY SUPPER will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 from 4-6 p.m., Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Meal includes sloppy joes, chips, tossed salad and assorted beverages. All are welcome.
TIOGA OPPORTUNITIES, INC., will present a program on “Decluttering,” on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 1-2 p.m. at the Waverly Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly. Featuring Joan Sprague, formerly of the Broome County Office for the Aging. Program is free to attend, but registration is required; call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331, to reserve a seat.
BARRIER BREAKERS TOASTMASTERS CLUB OPEN HOUSE MEETING will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization teaching public speaking and leadership skills. For more information, call Club President Elaine Walosin at (570) 358-3153 or VP Education Linda Lathrop at (570) 549-3870. Additional open house meetings on Oct. 10 and 24 and Nov. 14.
INTERMEDIATE SPANISH CONVERSATIONAL GROUP meets every Thursday from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Waverly Free Library. Membership is free. For more information or help in assessing your skill level qualifications for membership, please contact Jill Worthington at porigow@epix.net or Angie Hollenback at angie.hollenback@gmail.com.
SAYRE FARMERS MARKET is held Fridays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Howard Elmer Park, downtown Sayre. Each Friday through mid-October. For more information, contact the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192 or email gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
12&12 STUDY GROUP (AA), 8 p.m. Thursdays, Methodist Church, Second Street, Ulster.
CLEAN & CRAZY (NA) meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
