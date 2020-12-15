Early music experiences foster learning across the curriculum. Exposing children to music during early development helps them learn the sounds and meanings of words. Dancing to music helps children build motor skills while allowing them to practice self-expression. For children and adults, music helps strengthen memory skills.
For children enrolled in the Athens 1 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. their six-week Music Study also included planning, designing and creating instruments. While still in the classroom setting, they made a rainbow tambourine. The children painted rainbow colors on a paper plate and laced bells to create a rainbow tambourine. They also made egg spoon shakers, jar lid castanets, and shaker dolls. The class also has plans to make drum shakers.
Bringing children and music together has no downside. Music is enjoyable and beautiful. Children like to sing songs with repeating words and melodies about things that are familiar to them – toys, animals, play activities and people. Music offers the pure pleasure of creating and listening to sounds and rhythmic harmonies. It helps children gain new language and social skills. Music can invigorate and enhance the lives of children and the people who care for them!
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information, call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
