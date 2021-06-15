Cookie donation
Girl Scout Troop 60187 delivered donated cookies to Public Works departments in the Valley. Pictured from left to right are: Waverly Highway Superintendent Fred Schweiger, Girl Scouts Molly Shaw, Emma Richards-Randall, Katie Rose, Haylie Horton, Janaya Henrich, Jystlyn Henrich; and Sayre Borough’s Public Works Laborer and father of the two Henrich girls, Mike Henrich (in back). Not pictured is Athens Public Works, which will also receive a donation of cookies.

Girl Scout Troop 60187 was able to finally deliver their donated cookies to the Valley’s Public Works Departments.

Despite the pandemic, Girl Scout Troop 60187 reached or exceeded their selling goals and overall, the troop received over 100 boxes of donated cookies. More than half of those donated went to the troop’s Council Gift of Caring, which delivered the boxes to Meals on Wheels. The remaining cookies were split between the three Public Works departments in the Valley.

Each year, the Girl Scouts choose who they would like to send their donated boxes to, and this year they chose Public Works because of all the hard work and long hours they put in over the winter with the heavy snowstorms the Valley got blasted with. In past years, the Scouts have donated to Valley EMS and fire companies, nursing homes, and the military.

