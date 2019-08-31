FREE FELLOWSHIP MEAL will be held Monday, Sept. 2 from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church dining hall, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes pulled pork on roll, pasta salad, chips, fruit, dessert and beverage. The food pantry should be open during dinner hours.
SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31 and Monday, Sept. 2 for the Labor Day weekend holiday. The library will resume regular hours on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m.
MATHER MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Ulster will be closed Saturday, Aug. 31 for the Labor Day weekend. The library will resume its regular operating hours of 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Athens will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
BRADFORD COUNTY LIBRARY in West Burlington will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 for the Labor Day holiday. The library will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 8 a.m.
PA CAREERLINK BRADFORD/SULLIVAN COUNTIES in Towanda will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. The office will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
LYME DISEASE SUPPORT GROUP meets the first Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens.
CLASS FOR THOSE INTERESTED IN BECOMING CATHOLIC OR CATHOLICS WHO WOULD LIKE A “REFRESHER” ON THEIR FAITH, will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. at Epiphany School library, Sayre. For more information or to register for classes, contact Carol Meyer at (570) 888-9594. Access is through the west door at the back of school building.
PLANNING BOARD, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will meet Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
GRASP (GRIEF RECOVERY AFTER A SUBSTANCE PASSING), a grief support group for family and friends who have lost someone to addiction, will be held Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at 103 W. Pine St., Athens. There is no cost to attend and confidentiality is strictly maintained. Parking is attached to the parking for the Center for Holistic and Integrative Mental Health; park anywhere in parking lot. Entrance is at back side off the parking lot, handicapped accessible ramp available. GRASP’s first meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1377867462363205/?ti=icl. Hosted by NAMI Bradford County.
PUBLIC MEETING to review the draft 2020 Bradford County Hazard Mitigation Plan will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bradford County Progress Authority Building, Suite 2, located at 1 Elizabeth St., Towanda. Public participation in the plan update process is important. This meeting will review the sections of the draft 2020 plan update and identify a procedure for the public to provide comments on the draft plan.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
VALLEY OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at the Sayre Christian Church, corner of Lincoln Street and South Keystone Avenue, Sayre. There are no dues or fees required. No weigh-ins. Help with compulsive overeating. For more information, contact Lori at (570) 882-9716.
MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. No skills needed. For more information call 888-0885 or 888-9053.
PRIMARY PURPOSE GROUP (AA), noon, Monday through Saturday, 427 S. Keystone Ave., Sayre (Sayre Christian Church basement). Tuesday is 12 & 12 meeting and Friday is Big Book meeting.
JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (NA) meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Cafe, 359 Broad St., Waverly. Use side entrance.
SAYRE ELKS meet the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m.
SAYRE ROTARY CLUB meets at The Grille in Sayre at 12:10 p.m. each Tuesday.
