OWEGO – The Oakley Doakley Dash & Ramble Trail Race will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. at Oakley Corners State Forest, Dutchtown Road and Hullsville Road, Owego.
The Greater Binghamton area has a strong trail running community with a variety of nearby parks to use but very few opportunities to compete locally. The vision of this race is to provide the community with a local trail racing event that appeals to both beginners and advanced runners, while showcasing a beautiful area forest. The organizers of this event have chosen to partner with the Tioga Arts Council because of their shared interest in fostering culture in the community. All proceeds from this event will be donated to this organization.
The event has two distances: a 4-mile course on the yellow trails of the southern section of the forest and a 10-mile course following the 4-mile course, then continuing on the northern section blue trails. The start and finish will be placed near the parking area on State Lands Road north of the intersection of Dutchtown and Hullsville roads.
The two courses will use the same start and finish location. Each runner will cross Dutchtown Road twice at the same location. The first road crossing will be in the beginning of the race to access the yellow trails; the second will be to return to the north section to either continue on to the longer course or to return to the start/finish area.
For more information, including registration and volunteer opportunities, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/OakleyDoakleyDashRamble.
