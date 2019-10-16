Waverly:
We would like to give a big thank you to the five authors who joined us at the Waverly Free Library’s daylong Indie Author Day event this past Saturday and for the donations of their books. We now have three new additions to our Local Authors section.
Our celebration of Writers Week concludes this Saturday with the return of poet Craig Czury! Craig will lead a writing workshop starting at noon, and will do a reading of his works starting at 3:30 p.m. There is no charge for either session, which are both open to the public. Please let us know if you plan to attend the workshop so we can plan the appropriate space.
This morning’s Story Time theme is Spiders. We begin at 10:15 a.m. with a craft, songs and stories. Story Time is sponsored by Sayre Personal Care Center and is led by Becky Keir Grace. Next week’s theme will be Teeth.
Our next Kids’ Maker session is this coming Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. The craft will be foam picture frames. Please arrive before 6:30 p.m. so there’s enough time to finish your craft.
The library is pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
