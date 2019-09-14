SAYRE – The Susquehanna Valley Audubon Society will hold its Tuesday, Sept. 17 meeting at the Athens Wesleyan Church gym, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre. Please use the doors in front parking lot.
The program will start at 7:30 p.m. Victoria Campbell from the Wild Things Sanctuary in Ithaca will present a fun and educational program about bats. She is a bat rehabilitator. Sadly, bats are still dying of white-nose syndrome. Also, bats have gotten an undeserved bad reputation and with Halloween decorations already on store shelves, her timely talk will educate folks about bats. In fact, bats are superheroes who live among us and are beneficial animals.
Campbell has dedicated her life to helping native wildlife through rescuing and rehabilitating debilitated and orphaned animals until they are ready to be released back into the wild. Come and listen to her story and watch the photos and videos of the bats that she has saved.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. with a covered dish supper. If attending the supper, please bring your own table service and a dish to pass.
Audubon meetings are free and open to everyone. For more information, contact Inga at (607) 425-7426.
