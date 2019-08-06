The following marriage licenses have been issued in Bradford County:
Stephen Maines of Towanda, Pa., to Diana Dee Bower of Towanda, Pa.
Charles Cannavino of Athens, Pa., to Stacy Wolcott of Athens, Pa.
Raymond L. Searfoss of Ulster, Pa., to Karen G. Rogers of Waverly, N.Y.
Tanner Burton of Ulster, Pa., to Keira Landmesser of Ulster, Pa.
Richard Robinson Jr. of Elmira Heights, N.Y., to Christie Wilcox of Elmira Heights, N.Y.
Michael W. Putnam of Troy, Pa., to Maureen L. House of Troy, Pa.
Christian Patrick-Raymond Harvey, 26, of Ulster to Lauren M. Pross, 21, of Ulster
Scott A. Brown, 47, of Canton to Jill Parker, 38, of Canton
Jeffrey Dukes, 52, of Athens to Nicolette Fuller, 36, of Athens
Willard Smith, 31, of Sayre to Meghan Porter, 28, of Ulster
Justin D. Ward, 32, of Sayre to Kylene A. Mullen, 32, of Sayre
Matthew Sherwood, 33, of Newark Valley, New York, to Krisha L. Alcorn, 31, of Newark Valley, New York
Travis J. Speary, 33, of Laceyville to Nyssa S. Sysock, 28, of Laceyville
William J. Fenton, 44, of Athens to Heather L. Farr, 30, of Athens
David Robbins, 56, of Owego, New York, to Mary Fox, 49, of Towanda
Timothy H. Newswanger, 30, of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania, to Rachel E. Smith, 26, of East Smithfield
Donald R. Chandler, 58, of Athens to Stacie L. Wilson, 44, of Waverly, New York
Charles S. Dunbar, 49, of Towanda to Nicole M. Valoroso, 48, of Towanda
Joseph R. Ruta, 59, of Sayre to Crystal L. Parker, 38, of Sayre
James E. Kobbe Jr., 46, of Towanda to Marybeth Stroud, 25, of Towanda
Denton Porter, 20, of New Albany to Breannon Brewer, 24, of New Albany
Mark E. Shannon, 55, of Lockwood, New York, to Patricia Strope, 48, of Wysox
Alex Brown, 23, of Columbia Cross Roads to Desiree Rolls, 21, of Columbia Cross Roads
Logan Chace, 26, of Horseheads, New York, to Andrea Freeman, 25, of Horseheads, New York
George Opdyke, 30, of Troy to Jennifer Lambert, 31, of Columbia Cross Roads
Brett T. Bright, 32, of Binghamton, New York, to Erin R. Low, 28, of Binghamton, New York
