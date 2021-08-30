OWEGO – The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency and Tioga County will recognize September as “Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.” To promote awareness, they will be unveiling for the fourth straight year, the “Field of the Forgotten Fallen” on Sept. 1. The exhibit will stay up through the entire month to bring attention to the national tragedy that is veteran suicide.

Each day, 22 veterans complete suicide, that’s 154 per week, 660 per month and 8,000 per year! Join us at the exhibit on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. on the lawn of the Tioga County Building at 56 Main St. in Owego. This exhibit is designed to raise awareness about the issue of veteran suicide.

STOP 22 – Share the Struggle is a Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency’s project.

For more information about this event and to get involved in STOP 22, call Mike at (607) 687-8228 or email middaughm@tiogacountyny.gov.

