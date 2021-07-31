Durrands

John and Jean Goble Durrand will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 31, 2021.

They were married on July 31, 1971 in Athens, Pa., and were attended by Les Wanck as best man, and sister of the bride, Georgia (Goble) Alteri, as matron of honor.

Their children are Dr. Mark Durrand and Jennifer (Ray) Teachout. Their grandchildren are David, Isaac, Laura, Nathan, and Rachel Teachout.

The couple reside in Pensacola, Florida, where John is retired from teaching biology after 46 years and Jean is partially retired after teaching chemistry for 44 years.

Load comments