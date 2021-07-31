John and Jean Goble Durrand will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 31, 2021.
They were married on July 31, 1971 in Athens, Pa., and were attended by Les Wanck as best man, and sister of the bride, Georgia (Goble) Alteri, as matron of honor.
Their children are Dr. Mark Durrand and Jennifer (Ray) Teachout. Their grandchildren are David, Isaac, Laura, Nathan, and Rachel Teachout.
The couple reside in Pensacola, Florida, where John is retired from teaching biology after 46 years and Jean is partially retired after teaching chemistry for 44 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.