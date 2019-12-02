SAYRE – Sayre Public Library will be offering a Chair Yoga class for seniors on Friday, Dec. 6; Monday, Dec. 9; and Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Beth Herbst, RYT Kripalu Vinyasa Yoga Teacher, Master’s Degree in Education, and ACE Certified Personal Trainer, will be leading the classes. She has been teaching yoga for more than seven years at Pivot Performance in Athens.
There is no cost for the classes, though donations to the library are always appreciated. Attendance at all classes is not mandatory – participants are welcome to attend as many or as few classes as they wish.
Yoga is one of the world’s fastest-growing health and fitness activities. The routine practice of yoga can increase muscle strength, endurance and flexibility, and reduce levels of stress. In Chair Yoga class, the Hatha style of yoga is practiced, centering on postures and breathing meant to strengthen the body and mind. Classes include: warm-ups with awareness of breath; seated and standing postures; balance postures; and a seated restorative poses with relaxation.
The Chair Yoga classes will include modified yoga postures that involve sitting or standing while using a chair as a prop. Whatever your age and ability, come see the benefits Chair Yoga can have for your body and spirit.
