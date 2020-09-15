Winding Riverpresenting outdoor show

Winding River Players and the Friends of the Sayre Theatre are presenting their upcoming outdoor “Autumn Cabaret” on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. Ticket price is $10 per person, paid at the door by cash or check. Space reservations can be made by calling 607-857-9235.
The show will be held in the open lot beside the Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave in Sayre, PA. Circles will be painted throughout the field to follow social distancing guidelines. Please bring your own lawn chair and mask. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.