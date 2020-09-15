Winding Riverpresenting outdoor show
Pictured from left to right are Jessica Saviano, our BCRAC Representative, with Kathryn Morrissey-Burch, and Karlie Vaughn, our Audience Organization team. Missing from the photo are Winding River Players president Melinda Carey, and director Ryan Canavan.

 Photo provided

Winding River Players and the Friends of the Sayre Theatre are presenting their upcoming outdoor “Autumn Cabaret” on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. Ticket price is $10 per person, paid at the door by cash or check. Space reservations can be made by calling 607-857-9235.

The show will be held in the open lot beside the Sayre Theatre, 205 S. Elmer Ave in Sayre, PA. Circles will be painted throughout the field to follow social distancing guidelines. Please bring your own lawn chair and mask. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

