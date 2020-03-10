KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Michael Salvatore Richman of Sayre has been awarded a Bachelor of Science in Cinema, Television and Media Production from Kutztown University.
Kutztown University has conferred degrees for more than 550 students for the fall 2019 semester and winter 2020 session.
