Hines
Born to Kassidy and Angus Hines of Newark Valley, N.Y., a daughter, AdiLynn Marie, on March 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Medovich
Born to Jacqueline and Cody Medovich of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Odin, on March 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Smith/Fox
Born to Sarah Smith and Jay Fox of Elmira, N.Y., twins, a son, River Jay, and a daughter, Lynlee Jo, on March 9, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Brown/Smith
Born to Brittany Brown and Jared Smith of Athens, a son, Wiley Carl-Michael, on March 9, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Parks
Born to Lauren Parks of Troy, a daughter, Brynnlee Mia, on March 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Rae/Myers
Born to Tristen Rae and Brandon Myers of Sayre, a son, Everette James, on March 12, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Case
Born to Shawna and Chris Case of Wyalusing, a son, Maverick Dean, on March 14, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Stanton
Born to Stacy Stanton of Sayre, a daughter, Alexia Skye, on March 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Bunce
Born to Julissa and Adam Bunce of Elmira, N.Y., a daughter, Gia Amelia, on March 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Bell/Widrig
Born to Kristen Bell and Michael Widrig of Towanda, a son, Owen Anthony, on March 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Hall
Born to Bethany and Josiah Hall of Vestal, N.Y., a daughter, Selah, on March 18, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Snell
Born to Jazlynn and Dusty Snell of Towanda, a daughter, Waelynn Ruby Catherine, on March 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Parker/Beckmann
Born to Leann Parker and Joshua Beckmann of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Daniel Robert, on March 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Nolt
Born to Samantha and Ryan Nolt of Wysox, a daughter, Alice Rain, on March 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Larrabee/Hudson
Born to Melanie Larrabee and Scott Hudson Jr. of Towanda, a daughter, Mira Mae, on March 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Creveling/Harris
Born to Alexis Creveling and Keith Harris Jr. of Nichols, N.Y., a son, Kyras Basilius, on March 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Jackowski
Born to Myriah and Zach Jackowski of Towanda, a son, Cohen William, on March 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Burgess
Born to Tiffany and Brian Burgess of Athens, a daughter, Addy, on March 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
