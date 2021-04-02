Hines

Born to Kassidy and Angus Hines of Newark Valley, N.Y., a daughter, AdiLynn Marie, on March 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Medovich

Born to Jacqueline and Cody Medovich of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Odin, on March 8, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Smith/Fox

Born to Sarah Smith and Jay Fox of Elmira, N.Y., twins, a son, River Jay, and a daughter, Lynlee Jo, on March 9, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Brown/Smith

Born to Brittany Brown and Jared Smith of Athens, a son, Wiley Carl-Michael, on March 9, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Parks

Born to Lauren Parks of Troy, a daughter, Brynnlee Mia, on March 11, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Rae/Myers

Born to Tristen Rae and Brandon Myers of Sayre, a son, Everette James, on March 12, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Case

Born to Shawna and Chris Case of Wyalusing, a son, Maverick Dean, on March 14, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Stanton

Born to Stacy Stanton of Sayre, a daughter, Alexia Skye, on March 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Bunce

Born to Julissa and Adam Bunce of Elmira, N.Y., a daughter, Gia Amelia, on March 15, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Bell/Widrig

Born to Kristen Bell and Michael Widrig of Towanda, a son, Owen Anthony, on March 17, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Hall

Born to Bethany and Josiah Hall of Vestal, N.Y., a daughter, Selah, on March 18, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Snell

Born to Jazlynn and Dusty Snell of Towanda, a daughter, Waelynn Ruby Catherine, on March 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Parker/Beckmann

Born to Leann Parker and Joshua Beckmann of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Daniel Robert, on March 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Nolt

Born to Samantha and Ryan Nolt of Wysox, a daughter, Alice Rain, on March 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Larrabee/Hudson

Born to Melanie Larrabee and Scott Hudson Jr. of Towanda, a daughter, Mira Mae, on March 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Creveling/Harris

Born to Alexis Creveling and Keith Harris Jr. of Nichols, N.Y., a son, Kyras Basilius, on March 23, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Jackowski

Born to Myriah and Zach Jackowski of Towanda, a son, Cohen William, on March 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Burgess

Born to Tiffany and Brian Burgess of Athens, a daughter, Addy, on March 24, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

