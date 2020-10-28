THE SALVATION ARMY CHURCH, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, will be holding signups for assistance with food and toys this Christmas. There will be no walk-ins this year, only those who sign up will be able to receive toys and food. Signups are Oct. 28-30 from 9 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2 p.m. and Nov. 9-13 from 9 a.m.-noon and 12:30-2 p.m. Evening signup on Nov. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. Please, do not bring children with you. Bring a picture ID for family members age 18 and older; proof of identification for children; proof of residency; and proof of all household income.
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY in Athens will be closed Thursday, Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. – the same evening as Athens Borough Trick or Treat – out of caution.
