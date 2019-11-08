READING, Pa. – Jonathon Vough of Athens spent the day picking potatoes and carrots and bagged them for local food pantries as part of the Feast of St. Francis Day of Service.

Nearly 200 students and faculty members from Alvernia University volunteered in the Feast of St. Francis Day of Service; a longtime Alvernia tradition that coincides with the holiday that commemorates the life of St. Francis of Assisi. The day of service is one of four throughout the year when the university connects with the community on multiple service projects.

