READING, Pa. – Jonathon Vough of Athens spent the day picking potatoes and carrots and bagged them for local food pantries as part of the Feast of St. Francis Day of Service.
Nearly 200 students and faculty members from Alvernia University volunteered in the Feast of St. Francis Day of Service; a longtime Alvernia tradition that coincides with the holiday that commemorates the life of St. Francis of Assisi. The day of service is one of four throughout the year when the university connects with the community on multiple service projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.