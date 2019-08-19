The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. and the APPRISE program are looking for interested individuals to join our APPRISE team. You can help people sort through their healthcare issues and enjoy the rewarding benefit of having the opportunity to teach Medicare eligible beneficiaries how their insurance works, assisting with enrollments into Medicare savings programs, data entry, filing, etc. We enjoy helping them find money saving avenues for their health and prescription needs. If you are looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity, we welcome you to come and see how you can help. You can do as much or as little as your volunteered time allows.
The APPRISE program is a place where anyone who seeks help with their Medicare insurance can get clear and concise information and an unbiased review of topics that affect them. In return, volunteers are able to help a Medicare beneficiary make informed decisions regarding their healthcare costs and coverage.
A quote from a volunteer: “Participating as a volunteer in the APPRISE program affords me the opportunity to be actively involved in my community. I can clearly see how the people who APPRISE serves are generally grateful for the help and guidance. It warms my heart to make a difference.”
For additional information on the APPRISE program or if you have questions regarding your own Medicare health insurance, please call the B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. at 1 (800) 982-4346 (toll-free).
