WEST BURLINGTON – General Ulysses Grant, aka Ken Searfass, was greeted at the Bradford County Library with a capacity audience on Wednesday, July 14. The portrayal of the famous Civil War general, and later U.S. president, opened with a description of the status of railroads, a map to trace the extent, and critical locations, and the reason that the railroads generally followed rivers or canals. Next, an examination and explanation of differences in track gauge construction, which prevented interchanging equipment and transferring from one railroad line to another.
General Grant described the different features of the engines with photographs on display and the difficulties of travel by teams of horses followed by the development of steam powered travel and its own difficulties. He demonstrated the effort of the brakemen on the top of each car, pumping to slow down the train on a steep descent. His photograph of the famed Horseshoe Curve illustrated his point.
Members of the audience included local Civil War re-enactors in uniform and folks who had come prepared to contribute anecdotes of local involvement in the improvement of the trains and tracks. The audience was animated and their exchanges with General Grant were appreciated by all in the interest of contributions to railroading in the Valley.
After an hour of facts and statistics, followed by an hour of in-depth comments and questions, General Grant posed for photographs, thanked his audience, and promised to return to the Valley via railroad!
Comments and appreciation can be emailed to Ken Serfass at gburggrant@gmail.com.
The Bradford County Library is located on U.S. Route 6, one quarter mile west of the town of Burlington. This program was free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.