Soprano
Born to Keiran and Nicholas Soprano of Sayre, a son, Cameron Michael, on Aug. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Smith
Born to Seija and Ryan Smith of Rome, a daughter, Emma Louise, on Sept. 10, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Robinson
Born to Kayla and Zach Robinson of Ulster, a daughter, Autumn Rose, on Sept. 11, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Bailey/Baker
Born to Anna Bailey and Kyle Baker of Wyalusing, a daughter, Bea Marie, on Sept. 11, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
White
Born to Jennifer and Alan White of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Gavin Alan, on Sept. 12, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Clancy/Dewar
Born to Zonia Clancy and Zachary Dewar of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Torren Patrick, on Sept. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.