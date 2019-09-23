Soprano

Born to Keiran and Nicholas Soprano of Sayre, a son, Cameron Michael, on Aug. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Smith

Born to Seija and Ryan Smith of Rome, a daughter, Emma Louise, on Sept. 10, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Robinson

Born to Kayla and Zach Robinson of Ulster, a daughter, Autumn Rose, on Sept. 11, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Bailey/Baker

Born to Anna Bailey and Kyle Baker of Wyalusing, a daughter, Bea Marie, on Sept. 11, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

White

Born to Jennifer and Alan White of Waverly, N.Y., a son, Gavin Alan, on Sept. 12, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Clancy/Dewar

Born to Zonia Clancy and Zachary Dewar of Elmira, N.Y., a son, Torren Patrick, on Sept. 15, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

