WAVERLY – The Waverly Free Library has announced the receipt of the following for the Memorial Fund:
In memory of Rowland (Mike) Crossett, given by North Barton Grange No. 45.
In memory of Betty Davidson, given by Phyllis Putnam; Mary Jane Miller.
In memory of J. Keith and Betty Davidson, given by Howard Brewster; Pamela Page; Richard L. and Joyce A. Robinson; Joan Case; Lynn and Duane “Corky” Klinko; Carol and James Simons; William J. Creedon Jr.; Wayne C. Davidson; Hugh W. Gregg Elementary School Sunshine Committee.
In memory of David Grant, given by the Porter Family; Elizabeth and Randy Benjamin.
In memory of Elizabeth “Liz” Norton, given by Jim and Barb Quinn; Marjorie Cunningham and Berneda Rhodes.
In memory of Donald Porter, given by Keith and Sharon Van Allen.
In memory of Ellen Sickler, given by Diane Kinch; Bill and Sue Wallace; Marge Cunningham; Mary Brennan; Berneda Rhodes; Pat Hutchinson; Mary Smith.
In memory of Howard Smith Jr., given by North Barton Grange No. 45.
In memory of Carol Twigg, given by JoAnne Kelly.
In honor of Helen Allen, given by Keith and Sharon Van Allen.
The Waverly Free Library has announced the receipt of the following for the Memorial Book Fund:
Dell Arthur Rice gave “Women at War in World War II” by Brenden Ralph Lewis; “Battles of the Civil War” by Kevin Dougherty; “Patton’s Third Army in World War II – A Photographic History,” by Michael Green; “The Vietnam War – The Definitive Illustrated History” by the Smithsonian – in memory of Frederich Carl Boehm and Elton (Pete) Boehm.
Paul, Paula, Kristen, Jennifer and Carrie Goble gave “Cowboy Camp” by Tammi Sauer; “Why Cowboys Sleep with Their Boots On” by Laurie Knowlton; “Louis L’Amour DVD Collection” – in memory of Michael Gosnell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.