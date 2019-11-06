ELMIRA – Each fall, Elmira College students enrolled in art studio classes have the opportunity to make art that will be exhibited in the George Waters Art Gallery on the EC campus. The works range from traditional media such as drawing, sculpture, and printmaking to electronic media screenings and photographs.

Students participating in the fall 2019 show include: Jenna Cowder of South Waverly; Erica Osman of Sayre; and Ryan Reid of Sayre.

Load comments