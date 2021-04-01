ATHENS – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It was first declared Child Abuse Prevention Month in 1983 by a presidential proclamation. Since then, April has been designated as the month to acknowledge the importance of families and communities working together to raise awareness and prevent child abuse. During this month and throughout the year, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is dedicated to supporting families to reduce the risk of child abuse and neglect and to bring awareness to the serious problem of child abuse.
The World Health Organization defines child abuse as “All forms of physical and/or emotional ill-treatment, sexual abuse, neglect or negligent treatment or commercial or other exploitation that results in actual or potential harm to a child’s health, survival, development or dignity in the context of a relationship of responsibility, trust or power.” Using this definition, awareness begins by educating parents and the public about what is considered abuse and providing them with educational trainings on how to reduce the risk. Promoting positive parenting on topics such as nurturing and attachment, parenting skills, social connections are some of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of child abuse. Knowing where to go for help is also important. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. provides parents with basic information on many parenting skills, which can open the door for more individualized discussions.
This year, to raise the community awareness about the dangers of child abuse, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. children and staff created pinwheels in observation of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. The pinwheel is used as a symbol because by its very nature, it represents playfulness, joy, and childhood. It has come to serve as a physical reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children.
The Athens 1 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. used their theme of recycling when making their pinwheels. The blue pinwheels are made from the center of coffee can lids. The silver ones are made from silver label paper that was donated to the classroom years ago. The children painted the pictures of trees, flowers and grass. Brantley printed the words on the sign.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. invites you to join in showing your support for the great childhoods all children deserve by planting a pinwheel garden – in your yard or community. For more information, visit the official Pinwheels for Prevention (https://preventchildabuse.org/resources/pinwheels-for-prevention/) website.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call (570) 638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
