ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Dan Gerhart of Rome Township was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Monday evening bridge game held on July 1 in Athens Township. Angela McAuliffe of England finished in second place. In third place was Bob Urban of Waverly.

Pam Stanfield of Towanda was the winner at the Valley Bridge Club’s Tuesday afternoon individual bridge game held on July 2 in Athens Township. Tied for second place were Marie Preston of Sayre and Dan Gerhart. Marc Alpert of Queen Esther Estates was third.

The Valley Bridge Club, located between Elmira, Lockhart, and Westbrook streets in Athens Township, offers bridge lessons and duplicate bridge games. Call Jeffrey Dann at (570) 888-6311 or e-mail ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com for information or free beginners’ lessons.

