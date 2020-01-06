MANSFIELD – A total of 367 students have been named to the Mansfield University dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

Local students named to the dean’s list are:

Hunter Allen of Athens; Tia Archer of Athens; Marissa Berthiaume of Athens; Sage Burt of Waverly, N.Y.; James Esposito of Sayre; Brionna Fassett of Waverly, N.Y.; Holly Green of Sayre; Cristin Hickey of Sayre; Kourtney McCarter of Sayre;

Rainey McKean of Athens; Lexi Morley of Athens; Raymond Nobles of Sayre; Cali Park of Waverly, N.Y.; Brittany Reynolds of Sayre; Robert Robbins of Athens; Sarah Schamel of Sayre; and Victoria Shipman of Nichols, N.Y.

