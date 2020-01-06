MANSFIELD – A total of 367 students have been named to the Mansfield University dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
Local students named to the dean’s list are:
Hunter Allen of Athens; Tia Archer of Athens; Marissa Berthiaume of Athens; Sage Burt of Waverly, N.Y.; James Esposito of Sayre; Brionna Fassett of Waverly, N.Y.; Holly Green of Sayre; Cristin Hickey of Sayre; Kourtney McCarter of Sayre;
Rainey McKean of Athens; Lexi Morley of Athens; Raymond Nobles of Sayre; Cali Park of Waverly, N.Y.; Brittany Reynolds of Sayre; Robert Robbins of Athens; Sarah Schamel of Sayre; and Victoria Shipman of Nichols, N.Y.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.