MANSFIELD — One hundred thirty-two students have been named to the Mansfield University President’s List for the spring 2020 semester.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must attend the university full-time and attain at least a 4.0 QPA for the semester.

Valley Area students named to the President’s List are Tia Archer of Athens; Marissa Berthiaume of Athens; Amy Wheeler of Sayre; Sage Burt of Waverly; and Brionna Fassett of Waverly.

A total of 381 students have been named to the Mansfield University Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

The following Valley Area students were named to the Dean’s List:

Jordan Claypool of Sayre; Kaitlyn Cron of Sayre; Marc Felt of Sayre; Kendra Gorsline of Sayre; Kallan Gruber of Sayre; Cristin Hickey of Sayre; Kourtney McCarter of Sayre; Audrey Noldy of Sayre; Brittany Reynolds of Sayre; Sarah Schamel of Sayre; Dominique Woodruff of Sayre; Jessica Smith of Sayre; Dominique Woodruff of Sayre; and Raymond Nobles of Sayre, who also took home the Outstanding Junior award from the Department of Art.

Also named to the Dean’s List were Cali Park of Waverly; Megan Wakefield of Athens; Lucas Newman of Ulster; and Victoria Shipman of Nichols, NY (13812)

Mansfield University is a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). For more information visit mansfield.edu.

