Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. children learn to be Head Start Heroes

ATHENS — The children enrolled in the Athens 3 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. are learning what it means to be a Head Start Hero. As part of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports plan (PBIS), the children learn three broad classroom rules: Be safe, be kind, and be responsible. At the beginning of each year the class is taught about being safe.
They quickly learn that they are Heroes when they follow the three rules of “Be Safe, Be Kind, and Be Responsible”. They know they are being safe when their bodies are calm, their eyes are watching, ears are listening, and when they use their walking feet. They can even be safe on the bus and on the playground! When the children are being safe, they can earn red stars to put on their Head Start hero capes. And when they earn three stars, they earn a reward like a stamp or sticker!
Research shows that PBIS plans create a more positive school climate and the Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. plan includes a positive reinforcement strategy which encourages and rewards positive behaviors on a frequent basis.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a program that offers state and federally funded programs for pregnant mothers, families and their children, newborn up to the age of 5; this includes Early Head Start, Head Start, and Pre-K Counts services. Its mission “… To provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
