Datebooks
LT. ASA STEVENS CHAPTER OF THE DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION will meet Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in the basement of the Christ Episcopal Church, 1 Main St., Towanda. All ladies who are working on their ancestry to become members are more than welcome to attend our meeting.
GUTHRIE POST-CONCUSSION SUPPORT GROUP will meet Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. in the 4 Blue Conference Room, located on the fourth floor of Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre. Steven Hicks, MS, LAT, ATC, Guthrie Sports Medicine and Athletic Trainer at Athens Area High School, will be guest speaker. Support group is free and open to all. For more information, contact Hicks at Steven.Hicks@guthrie.org or visit the group’s Facebook page, Twin Tiers Sports Post-Concussion Support Group.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold its Thanksgiving luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at noon at the Airport Seniors Center Community Hall, Sayre. Serving complete turkey dinner and pies; coffee will be provided. Please bring own table service and drink. Call Dick at (570) 888-3088 for reservations.
IT’S A NEW DAY GROUP (AA), 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Sayre Christian Church basement, 427 S. Keystone Ave.
