OWEGO – Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to announce that Tai Chi for Arthritis (Part II) classes will soon be offered in Owego. By practicing the program regularly, many have experienced reduced stiffness, improved balance and fewer falls, and improved muscle strength and joint flexibility. The class will meet for 11 weeks.
Class dates and location include:
Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m., March 3 through May 12.
For more information or to register for the upcoming classes, please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331. Please note: successful completion of Tai Chi for Arthritis Part I is a prerequisite to participate in this class. There is no cost to participate in this class. Spots are limited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.