OWEGO – Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is pleased to announce that Tai Chi for Arthritis (Part II) classes will soon be offered in Owego. By practicing the program regularly, many have experienced reduced stiffness, improved balance and fewer falls, and improved muscle strength and joint flexibility. The class will meet for 11 weeks.

Class dates and location include:

Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m., March 3 through May 12.

For more information or to register for the upcoming classes, please call (607) 687-4120, ext. 331. Please note: successful completion of Tai Chi for Arthritis Part I is a prerequisite to participate in this class. There is no cost to participate in this class. Spots are limited.

