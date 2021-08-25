WAVERLY – Kinsley Chiropractic Center is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Kyle J. Kinsley to their chiropractic staff. Dr. Kyle received his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls, N.Y., in April 2021. He performed his chiropractic internship at Depew Health Center in Depew, N.Y., completed his undergraduate studies at Elmira College, and is also a graduate of Waverly High School.
Founded by Dr. Kyle’s grandfather, Dr. Kenneth Kinsley, in 1957, Kinsley Chiropractic Center is beginning its third generation of chiropractic care in Waverly, N.Y. Dr. Kyle’s father, Dr. Kris Kinsley, joined the practice in 1987, has practiced for over 34 years, and continues to serve his patients in the greater Valley area.
A lifelong resident of Waverly, Dr. Kyle is looking forward to providing quality chiropractic health care to his patients.
“I am excited to continue the family tradition of helping people achieve better health in a patient-friendly environment,” he said.
In his spare time, Dr. Kyle enjoys a variety of activities including golfing, hunting and fishing.
Kinsley Chiropractic Center is located at 551 Broad St., Waverly, and offers traditional chiropractic care, Diversified, Cox Flexion Distraction Techniques, Cold Laser Therapy, Decompression Therapy, Nutritional Counseling and Management, Therapeutic Exercises, PEMF Therapy and Neuromuscular Re-education. To schedule an appointment, please call (607) 565-9212.
