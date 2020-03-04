TOWANDA – Do you have an interest or background in the dairy industry and enjoy delicious dairy products and educating consumers? Would you like to join a fun team and spend a rewarding year representing the dairy industry all around Bradford County? If so, please consider joining the Bradford County Dairy Princess and Promotion Program for the 2020-2021 year!
An informational Dairy Tea will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 2-4 p.m. at the Bradford County Extension (4-H) Office, located at 200 Main St., Suite 3, Towanda. The Dairy Tea is a great opportunity to learn more about the Dairy Princess Program and sign up to be a royalty member of the program.
Dairy Princess Program Royalty team members will serve the dairy industry of Bradford County for one year. They will make many appearances at schools, malls, grocery stores and have the opportunity to speak to civic clubs, senior citizens groups, farm and non-farm audiences, and promote on several social media platforms. In addition, the princess will represent Bradford County at the Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Pageant in September in Harrisburg.
The Dairy Princess Program is open to all single young women and men ages 9-24 who have never been married, who is the relative to a dairy farmer, farm manager or herdsman or someone employed in a dairy-related field. A young woman or man is also eligible if they are employed as one of the above, or is the owner of one head of dairy cattle in a bona fide 4-H or FFA project. Young women ages 16-24 are eligible to compete for Dairy Princess. Young women over 16 who wish to not compete for princess, and any age male are eligible to hold the title of Dairy Ambassador. Girls ages 13-15 are eligible to be a Dairy Maid, and girls ages 9-12 are eligible to be a Dairy Miss.
Anyone interested in being a part of the Bradford County Dairy Promotion Team should contact one of the program coordinators: Lu-Anne Antisdel at (570) 637-5084 or Luanne.antisdel@yahoo.com; or Michala Forrest at (570) 637-2986 or Michala40k@gmail.com.
Please join us on March 7 to learn more. All applications for team members for the 2020-2021 promotion year are due no later than March 18.
