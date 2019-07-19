OSWEGO, N.Y. – Joanne G. Miller of Nichols, a senior majoring in online wellness, has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester at SUNY Oswego.

Miller was among SUNY Oswego students who achieved a grade point average of 3.80 and above on the 4.00 scale. Those achieving a GPA of 3.30 to 3.79 earned dean’s list recognition.

