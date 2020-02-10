ELMIRA, N.Y. – The Elmira College Kappa Omicron Chapter of the Gamma Sigma Epsilon National Chemical Honor Society held student inductions on Jan. 31. Joshua Smith, of Waverly, N.Y., was one of five students inducted.
Gamma Sigma Epsilon is a national chemistry honor society founded in 1919 at Davidson College. The original fraternity was created to promote academic excellence and undergraduate research scholarship in chemistry. In 1931, the fraternity became a co-educational honor society.
Today, there are more than 70 active Gamma Sigma Epsilon chapters throughout the United States. The society is governed by a national executive council of elected officers and meets in biennial conventions for the purpose of governance, fellowship, and scientific exchange.
