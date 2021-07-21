TROY – Join Mt. Pisgah State Park staff for a kayak paddle on Stephen Foster Lake. The eco tour will focus on the lake’s aquatic resources and watershed. Participants will learn how to identify the lake’s aquatic plants and wildlife. Additional topics include discussions on water quality improvement projects and fish habitat enhancement.
This event will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Participants will need to supply their own kayak and have previous kayaking experience. Please be sure your kayak has a launch permit prior to the event. For more information on this free program, contact Mt. Pisgah State Park at (570) 297-2734 or mtpisgahsp@pa.gov.
Mt. Pisgah State Park is located 3 miles off Route 6 between Troy and Towanda. The park is open daily from sunrise to sunset for picnics, hiking, fishing, boating and other environmentally related activities, weather permitting. In addition to scheduled programs, group programming can also be arranged. View Mt. Pisgah’s DCNR web page at www.dcnr.state.pa.us, it is frequently updated with current park advisories and events, along with the park’s recreation, history, how to get involved, maps and how to find us.
