SAYRE – St. Mary’s Guild, the women’s group of the Church of the Redeemer (Episcopal), Sayre, will host its 57th Annual Fall Fair on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 3-8 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Chairpersons for this year’s event are Rose Carpenter and Amy Murrelle.
Featured departments are: edibles (specializing in an outstanding array of delicious, homemade candy, canned items and baked goods); collectibles (featuring antique-type small items); a lovely variety of used jewelry; used books of all types and for all ages; and handmade gift and craft items – all unique, colorful and well made by our church members and friends.
The Country Store is a favorite of our returning customers. The Christmas Shop features handcrafted holiday decorations and Christmas wreaths. The Book Store offers used books at greatly reduced prices. And, don’t forget about our longtime favorite items – kitchen dish scrubbies and catnip mice.
Raffle tickets are available for a small fee. First prize is a $100 gift card from the BriMarie Inn; second prize is a $100 gasoline card; third prize is a food basket with a $25 meat certificate; fourth prize is three gift bags for Sayre Theatre; fifth prize is one half-gallon of Vermont maple syrup; and sixth prize is a $15 Dunkin’ gift card.
The kitchen crew – Ruth Barber, Bonnie Garrity, and Nina Seebeck – uses favorite recipes from past years’ Fall Fairs. The menu for Thursday’s supper and Friday’s lunch includes hearty vegetable beef soup, chili, chicken salad sandwiches with coleslaw, baked potatoes with toppings, ham barbeque, and macaroni and cheese. The dedicated dining room crew serves delicious assorted homemade pies for dessert. Supper is available Thursday evening from 4-6 p.m. and lunch on Friday starts at 11 a.m.
The Redeemer Fall Fair was started in 1962 and continues to be a favorite, pre-Christmas bazaar in the Valley. Proceeds from this event support church projects, various missions, local charities including The Bridge “Sleep Out” and the Choices Program presented to 8th graders in our Valley schools, and the Redeemer Community free dinner. The women of St. Mary’s Guild also sponsor a child in Uganda through Compassion International.
The Church of the Redeemer is located across from the Robert Packer Hospital at 201 South Wilbur Ave., Sayre. Parking for patrons is free in the church parking lot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.