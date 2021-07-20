HOUGHTON, N.Y. – Houghton College would like to recognize Noah Wuethrich of Bentley Creek for the achievement of academic excellence and earning a place on the dean’s list at Houghton College for the spring semester of 2021.

Noah is currently a junior majoring in Biochemistry.

To earn the academic honor of the president’s list, dean’s honor list or the dean’s list, Houghton College students must meet the following GPA requirements during their semester of study: president’s list, GPA of a perfect 4.0; dean’s honor list, GPA of 3.75 to 3.99; and dean’s list, GPA of 3.5 to 3.74.

