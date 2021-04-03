FREE TAKEOUT COMMUNITY MEAL will be held Monday, April 5 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Meal includes meatloaf, potato, vegetable, fruit, dessert and beverage. Anyone wishing a dinner for family members who are not present should arrive at 4:45 p.m. to assure that individuals who are present at the site receive their dinner. A bag of food items will be available.
REORGANIZATION MEETING, VILLAGE OF WAVERLY, will be held Monday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 32 Ithaca St., Waverly.
