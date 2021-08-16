With all the rain we have been having, Thursday, July 15 turned out to be a beautiful day, a perfect day for a picnic, with the warmth of the sun and a gentle breeze.
The Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club met on this day at the Wysox River Access at noon in the pavilion overlooking the river. President Bob Whipple served as the “master chef,” grilling the “dogs” to perfection. Members each brought a dish to share which consisted of potato and macaroni salads, baked beans, cottage cheese with fruit, fresh pineapple and blueberries, cakes, brownies, cupcakes and several and several other delightful dishes, too many to mention.
Before partaking of this bountiful buffet, President Whipple led the group in the flag salute and then offered the blessing before sampling all the different dishes.
After lunch, President Whipple conducted a short business meeting and recognized members celebrating July birthdays, who were Ken Bartholomew (July 31), Midge Brown (July 16), Cherie Foster (July 9), Verna Lines (July 14), Jim McGuire (July 11), and Marguerite Shaner (July 5). Also, a tribute to Zanetta and Karl Tewksbury, celebrating 54 years of marriage on July 22.
As the meeting was ending, Marguerite Shaner announced that the Hospital Auxiliary of the Guthrie Towanda Campus will be sponsoring a golf tournament at the Towanda Country Club Sept. 1, starting at 10 a.m., to benefit the local hospital.
Once again, all 22 members enjoyed getting out, good food, fellowship and visiting with other members.
The next scheduled meeting will also be a picnic on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Wysox Boat Launch area at noon in the pavilion by the river. Hot dogs, rolls and condiments will be furnished. Members are reminded to bring a dish to share, own table service and beverage. State Representative Tina Pickett will be our guest and speaker. Guests are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.