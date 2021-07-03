WAVERLY – Residents of the Valley area have resumed chapter meetings of their nonprofit weight-loss support group, TOPS. After staying “safer at home,” members are re-committing to continuing their healthy journeys – and they invite people who’ve struggled with their weight to join them at a meeting. Weekly TOPS Chapter No. 646 meetings are held at the Waverly Methodist Church located at 158 Chemung St., Waverly, on Monday mornings.
Weigh-ins are from 8:20-9:10 a.m. with the meeting immediately following weigh-in. Meetings end approximately 9:50-10 a.m. Attendees should use the basement entrance off the parking lot (elevator is available if needed.)
“We’re so excited to be able to meet in-person again with our fellow TOPS members! We encourage anyone who’s looking for weight-loss support to start or continue their journey with us,” says Beth Mavor, Chapter Leader.
Founded more than 70 years ago, TOPS Club Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness, with thousands of chapters in the U.S. and Canada. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. In fact, TOPS members collectively lost nearly 250 tons of weight last year.
Weekly meetings are the heart of TOPS support, whether they are held online or in-person. Visitors to a TOPS chapter are welcome to attend their first meeting free of charge. Membership is $32 per year in the U.S. and $48 per year in Canada, plus nominal chapter fees.
For more information, contact Beth Mavor at (607) 565-2524 or Sue at (570) 888-4244.
To find other local chapters that meet on different days and times, or to learn about online membership, visit www.tops.org or call (800) 932-8677. TOPS recommends calling ahead before visiting to confirm that other local chapters have also resumed meeting.
