Walker/Robinson

Born to Cheyenne Walker and Kyle Robinson of Wyalusing, a daughter, Laiklyne Lucinda, on Nov. 19, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Burnside

Born to Sabrina and Daniel Burnside of Ulysses, Pa., a daughter, Quyntara Adolfa Amalya, on Nov. 20, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Edekor/Okonkwo

Born to Andrea Edekor and Chinedu Okonkwo of Sayre, a daughter, Ivanna Anulika, on Nov. 23, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Mosier

Born to Lauryn and Cody Mosier of Wyalusing, a daughter, Alayna Brielle, on Nov. 23, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Walter/Spencer

Born to Angelina Walter and Albert Spencer of LeRaysville, a daughter, Eleanor Elizabeth, on Nov. 23, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Whyte

Born to Lindsay and Donald Whyte of Ulster, a daughter, Remi Elizabeth, on Nov. 24, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Chilson/Stumph

Born to Haylie Chilson and Dillian Stumph of Ulster, a daughter, Oaklee Jane, on Nov. 25, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Munn

Born to Sarah and David Munn of Athens, a son, Liam Eugene, on Nov. 25, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Daugherty/May

Born to Mariah Daugherty and Jesse May of Ulster, a son, Elias Alexander, on Nov. 26, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

Fuller

Born to Brittany and Brandon Fuller of Sayre, a daughter, Bria Lee, on Nov. 26, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.

