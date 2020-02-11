GROVE CITY, Pa. – Keith Dabroski, a sophomore Physics major at Grove City College, has been named to the dean’s list with high distinction for the fall 2019 semester.

Keith is a 2018 graduate of Homeschool and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Dabroski (Marion) from Sayre.

Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84; and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

