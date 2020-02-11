GROVE CITY, Pa. – Keith Dabroski, a sophomore Physics major at Grove City College, has been named to the dean’s list with high distinction for the fall 2019 semester.
Keith is a 2018 graduate of Homeschool and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Dabroski (Marion) from Sayre.
Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84; and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.