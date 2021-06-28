Library News
Athens:
Spalding Memorial Library will be closed July 3 in observation of Independence Day.
We will be reopening to our pre-pandemic hours on July 5, Monday through Thursday noon-8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wearing a mask indoors is now optional for fully-vaccinated persons. If you are unvaccinated against COVID-19, please wear a mask.
Join us every Friday at 10 a.m. for Facebook Live Storytime! On July 2, Ms. Jess will read stories about ocean animals. The fun begins at 10 a.m. on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page! Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains crafts and coloring pages that relate to the month’s virtual storytime themes. Call the library to reserve a free bag for your child. If you need crayons and a glue stick or a scarf and beanbag to dance along with our storytime songs, just let us know!
Register today for the Summer Reading Program at Spalding Memorial Library! To register, visit www.spaldinglibrary.org and click on “Reading Programs.” For every minute you spend reading, you earn one point. You also earn points for attending library programs and completing Grab & Go Crafts and activities from the library. Each time you earn 100 points, you can come to the library to choose a free book! When you reach 500 points, you can choose a prize from the treasure chest. You can also create your own avatar, unlock games and missions, and take part in weekly drawings to win prizes like free ice cream cones and snow cones! If you would prefer to track your reading on paper, stop in to the library to pick up a paper reading log. For more information, follow Spalding Memorial Library on Facebook or call the library at (570) 888-7117.
Join us in the library garden on Tuesday, June 29 at 1 p.m. for games and activities for children of all ages! Space is limited, so call the library at (570) 888-7117 to reserve your spot. In the event of rain, program may be rescheduled.
