The annual Fund Drive for the Waverly Free Library is underway. For those who have already contributed, we offer a huge thanks! The money we collect is used largely to keep our collection of books, DVDs, and books on tape current for you. Any amount is much appreciated.
Today’s Story Time will be all about Winter Fun. Join us at 10:15 a.m. for crafts, songs, and, of course, stories. Next week’s theme will be the ABCs.
We will hold our Winter Book Sale on Thursday, Jan. 30, through Saturday, Feb. 1, during our regular hours.
February’s First Sundays program will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. Katherine Dillon, a Partnership Specialist for the New York Regional Census Center’s Field Division, will discuss the 2020 Census, the importance of participation, and the role that libraries will play with the census going to an online system.
Stay tuned for an announcement about our annual Bob Fox Trivia Competition, set for early March.
The library will again host AARP tax preparers on Tuesdays and Thursdays but we do not yet have a start date. Appointments will be taken by the preparers, not library staff, and as soon as we have a number to call, we’ll let everyone know ASAP.
We are pleased to play host to the Family Resource Center each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Joan Shultz at (607) 687-4020, ext. 302, or via email at jes49@cornell.edu.
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341. Regular hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
