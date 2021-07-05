Athens:
Spalding Memorial Library has reopened to our pre-pandemic hours, Monday-Thursday from noon-8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
If you are unvaccinated against COVID-19, please wear a mask.
Comic Writing Kits are available beginning Monday, July 5. Each kit contains a comic writing activity pad, colored pencils, and more! Call the library or stop in to pick up a free kit for your child while supplies last.
Drop in on Wednesday, July 7 between 1-3 p.m. for Free Build. All ages are invited to build with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and more!
Join us Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. for Facebook Live Storytime or at 11 a.m. outside the library for Storytime in the Garden (weather permitting.) This week Ms. Jess will read stories about animals who live in the jungle. Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains crafts and coloring pages that relate to the month’s storytime themes.
Countdown to Kindergarten begins this week! Each week, a limited number of activity bags will be available with activities designed especially for children about to enter kindergarten. To reserve this week’s activity bag for your child, call the library at (570) 888-7117.
Register today for the Summer Reading Program at Spalding Memorial Library! To register, visit www.spaldinglibrary.org and click on “Reading Programs.” For every minute you spend reading, you earn one point. You also earn points for attending library programs and completing Grab & Go Crafts and activities from the library. Each time you earn 100 points, you can come to the library to choose a free book! When you reach 500 points, you can choose a prize from the treasure chest. You can also create your own avatar, unlock games and missions, and take part in weekly drawings to win prizes like free ice cream cones and snow cones! If you would prefer to track your reading on paper, stop in to the library to pick up a paper reading log. For more information, follow Spalding Memorial Library on Facebook or call the library at (570) 888-7117.
