Athens:
Countdown to Kindergarten continues this week at Spalding Memorial Library! Each week, activity bags will be available with activities designed especially for children about to enter kindergarten. To reserve this week’s activity bag for your child, call the library at (570) 888-7117 or stop in to pick one up while supplies last!
Meet us out in the library garden on Tuesday, July 27 at 1 p.m. for Rock Painting. All ages are invited! Bring your own rock!
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
We will also have Social Gaming Club on Wednesday night in our conference room from 5-7 p.m. Ages 10-110 are welcome for this program. Yes, 110! We encourage all ages to join this exciting group. Bring along your favorite games! Gameplay will be based on participants’ preferences each week.
On Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about dragons.
Join us on Friday, July 30 at 11 a.m. for Storytime in the Garden. Bring a chair or blanket to spread out in the grass, and listen to some dragon stories. In the event of rain, Storytime in the Garden will be held inside the library.
Register today for the Summer Reading Program at Spalding Memorial Library! To register, visit www.spaldinglibrary.org and click on “Reading Programs.” For every minute you spend reading, you earn one point. You also earn points for attending library programs and completing Grab & Go Crafts and activities from the library. Each time you earn 100 points, you can come to the library to choose a free book! When you reach 500 points, you can choose a prize from the treasure chest. You can also create your own avatar, unlock games and missions, and take part in weekly drawings to win prizes like free ice cream cones and snow cones! If you would prefer to track your reading on paper, stop in to the library to pick up a paper reading log. For more information, follow Spalding Memorial Library on Facebook or call the library at (570) 888-7117.
