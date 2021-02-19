DRIVE-THROUGH FRESH FOOD GIVEAWAY will be held Saturday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (or until gone) at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads (1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike outside of East Smithfield). Drive-through; pull up in your vehicle, open your trunk and get your free box of fresh food. Fresh produce, dairy, eggs and meat. No income requirements. For more information, call the church office at (570) 596-4003.

