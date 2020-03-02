WYSOX – Thirty-one members and guests attended the Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club meeting Thursday, Feb. 20 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church.
President Bob Whipple introduced guests Joe Cleveland, Ron Schnoover, Jeffrey Dann, Sarahanne Aquilio Ohart and guest speakers Kurt Lafy and Laura Hewitt. Bob then led the attendees in the flag salute and guest Ron Schnoover led us in “Amazing Grace.” Bob then offered the blessing before all enjoyed the buffet luncheon.
Following the luncheon, President Whipple thanked the Kitchen Committee and Rhea Johnston for serving as the hostess and greeter.
President Whipple turned the meeting over to Kurt Lafy and Laura Hewitt, who had arrived clothed in Civil War period apparel. Laura described her gown, apron and hoop, plus the duties of being the wife of a colonel. However, if her husband was killed in battle, she only had 36 hours to pack everything and leave camp. If she were an ordinary washerwoman, she would have three months to find herself a husband before having to leave camp.
Kurt stated he developed an interest in the Civil War as a young boy attending Mrs. Taylor’s class at the Wysox Elementary School. During history class, she remarked about two Civil War soldiers being buried outside in the Wysox Cementery.
He went on telling stories only about soldiers from Bradford County. John Allen from Rome was a fife player, who was killed on the road to Fredricksburg, Md. Alexander Keeney was wounded twice, in the arm and back. As the bullet traveled through his belt, etc., it only pierced the skin in his back. Using his jackknife, he dug the bullet out and continued on. Another person by the name of Charles Norton was too young to join the service. Showing disappointment, he was asked if he could cook. The reply was, “Yes, Sir.” As the story goes on, it turned out that Charles was not a man at all, but a woman. These and several more stories about Bradford County soldiers were fascinating and held everyone’s attention, so much so that a pin could be heard if dropped.
In closing, and having a list of names of members, Kurt told that 86 Smiths were in the war, 64 Browns, 16 Fosters, etc. In finishing, he read a poem, “Tomorrow,” written by one of the soldiers.
The Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club members wish to thank Kurt and Laura for sharing of their time and knowledge in educating our group about Bradford County’s involvement in the Civil War.
Discussions of holding one or two meetings a month and means of raising funds for this organization were held. It was voted to meet twice a month on the first and third Thursdays. Also, to raise the rent/coffee fund to $2 per person at each meeting.
“Happy Birthday” was sung to members celebrating February birthdays, who are Mary Aquilio (Feb. 1), Ruth Cleveland (Feb. 22), Diane Elliott (Feb. 11), Sally Garris (Feb. 7) and George Smith (Feb. 22).
The 50/50 drawing netted wins for Ruth Cleveland, Janet Smith and George Smith, who also won a cherry pie.
As the meeting came to a close, President Whipple read a couple of amusing stories, sending everyone home with a smile.
The next scheduled meeting will be March 5 at noon in Ferguson Hall of the Wysox Presbyterian Church with Ted Benjamin’s musical group furnishing entertainment and Cherie Foster serving as hostess and greeter. Please bring a dish to share and own table service.
