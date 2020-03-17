INDIANA, Pa. – The following students from Bradford County have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

Students, their hometowns, majors and degrees they are seeking are:

Canton: Brett Wesley Bryington, B.S. in Nursing.

Monroeton: Chase Wylie Fulmer, B.A. in Journalism and Public Relations.

Sayre: Meaghan Elizabeth Mowery, B.A. in Criminology/Pre-Law; Haley Rose Twarkusky, B.S. in Nursing.

Towanda: Destiny Doll Bates, B.A. in Sociology/Human Services; Rachel Leigh Blanchard, B.S. in Nursing; Sarah Elizabeth Dawsey, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education.

Troy: Laney Breann Crofut, B.S. in Fashion Merchandising; Emily Ann Eckert, B.A. in History.

Ulster: Jonathon K. Gulyas, B.A. in History; Matthew R. Gulyas, B.S. in Accounting.

Wyalusing: Emily Jane Chipolis, B.S. in Accounting; Robert T. Godshall, B.S. in Human Resource Management; Jesse Lee Gowin, B.A. in Geography/Human Geography.

