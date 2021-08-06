COLUMBIA CROSS ROADS – Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church would like to invite everyone to two fun free family events in one night on Saturday, Aug. 7. Beginning at 7 p.m., we’ll host this year’s “Pisgah’s Got Talent!” highlighting both the hidden and widely known talents of folks in our congregation. If you love to laugh, you won’t want to miss this event.
After the talent show, everyone is invited to the ball field behind the church to enjoy a Drive-in Movie Night to include free popcorn, shaved ice, and candy. Both events are free to the public and open to everyone.
For more information on this or other events hosted by Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, reach out to the church office at (570) 596-4003. You can also get up-to-the-minute updates on our Facebook page.
Mt. Pisgah Church is located 1/4 mile south of Springfield Road on the Berwick Turnpike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.