It has been a turbulent year and a half all over the world. Finally, things are settling down just in time for Park and Recreation Month. Park and Recreation Month was created in 1985 by the National Recreation and Park Association and has been celebrated in July in the United States since then.
Both Bradford Tioga Head Start, Inc. and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) recognize the importance of health, well-being, recreation, socialization, and nature as well as the role local parks play in those factors. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is encouraging everyone to get out and rediscover some of what we all have been missing out on during the pandemic!
During their last week of school, the children had a lot of outside time – just to get them started! Classrooms held playground time, picnics, playing in the local park and streams, balloon bouncing, gardening, and other assorted outdoor games – all things they can do at homes with their families this summer!
If you are considering an outside activity, local and state parks in both Bradford and Tioga counties have had to modify hours for the upcoming season or to cancel some events; however, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) shared on May 31 that, “All DCNR lands including trails, lakes, rivers, streams, forests, roads, and parking areas are accessible statewide for recreation!” That means more hiking, more camping, more fishing, and more picnicking! Please know that masks are required for unvaccinated visitors and for events or areas where there are large groups of people. For park-by-park specific events or precautions, there are several references available, such as: Bradford County Parks Administration, (570) 265-1790 or www.bradfordcountypa.org; Visit Potter-Tioga at www.visitpottertioga.com; Pennsylvania DCNR at https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks; and Step Outdoors at www.stepoutdoors.org.
